Webinar on ELT, CALL in Pakistan, Turkey held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The department of English Linguistics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar on ELT and CALL Practices in Turkey and Pakistan. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the purpose of this seminar was to make and seek deliberations on ELT and CALL Practices in both countries.

Linguists from Pakistan and Turkey contributed their insights on traditional and modern ways of teaching language in native and non-native academic settings in the Digital Age. Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Athar Mahboob in his address, appreciated the initiative of arranging a webinar for exploring newer ways and methods of teaching the language learners during pandemic days. Dr Ali Karakas from Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Burdur, Turkey talked about shifts and changes in English language teaching paradigms. Dr Galip Kartal from Necmettin Erbakan University Konya, Turkey talked about developing classroom activities by using corpus tools. Dr Muhammad Asif from Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan briefed the audience about ELT Scene, ELT practices, language controversies and the need for the promotion of an indigenized variety of English in Pakistan.

The webinar focal person and Chairman Department of Linguistics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Riaz Hussain presented a research paper on Computer-Assisted Language Learning (CALL) and its importance in the post-COVID era. Dr Ishrat Hayat Malik from the Department of Software Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur talked about CALL Platforms and intelligent software packages which can fix online English language teaching issues. Researchers and experts of ELT and practitioners of CALL also reflected on the talks and presentations of the speakers. Prof. Dr Habibullah Pathan, Director ELDC MUET Jamshoro Sindh extended his valuable comments on the presentations.

He also appreciated the initiative taken for conducting the webinar at an appropriate time. Prof. Dr Mamuna Ghani, former Dean Faculty of Arts IUB was guest of honour who congratulated the organizers on successfully conducting the moot. Dr Riaz Hussain, the webinar focal person, highlighted the achieved outcomes of the webinar and thanked all the attending dignitaries, faculty members and students in Turkey and Pakistan for making the activity productive and fruitful. Students and teachers from Pakistani and Turkish universities also participated virtually in this webinar.