UrduPoint.com

Webinar On "Environment Does Matter" Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Webinar on "Environment Does Matter" concludes

Webinar titled "Environment Does Matter" concluded late Tuesday with emphasis to devise the project with prime focus as how it proved beneficial for the masses and how they were working for the environmental conservation

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Feb, 2022 ):Webinar titled "Environment Does Matter" concluded late Tuesday with emphasis to devise the project with prime focus as how it proved beneficial for the masses and how they were working for the environmental conservation.

The Project "Environment Does Matter" was 11-Week virtual awareness program. A large number of participants joined via Zoom which was moderated by young scholar M.Waqas Khan.

'Phillip Assis' Deputy Deputy Cultural Attache, US Embassy Islamabad was the chief guest. Shahid Waseem (Country Alumni Coordinator, US Embassy), Waqar A Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) Ms Rukhsana (PUAN Monitoring & Evaluation Assistant), Sajjad Jarral (Vice President, PUAN AJK), media man Khawaja Ghazanfar Siddique and Waheed Ahmad (ADE Schools Division Mirpur) were also present on the occasion.

Ehtsham Ul Haq Raja, Project Manager, Environment Does Matter, gave a brief overview of the project to the audience.

Then some regular participants of the projects gave their feedback about the project; how it proved beneficial for them; and how they were working to for environmental conservation.

The objective of this program was to inform people about the importance of clean and green environment. Around 60 students, including 25 male and 35 female from of the University of Kotli (UOK), Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Quaid e Azam University Islamabad (QAU), and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) were beneficiary as they participated in all sessions.

Addressing to the audience Phillip Assis said he was impressed with the outcomes of the project. He also highlighted US efforts on the global level about environmental protection as well as in raising awareness in the same vein in Pakistan.

Raja then thanked Assis and other worthy guests as well as all the audience and participants of the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Quaid E Azam Young Assis Man Male Same Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir International Islamic University Media All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

6 minutes ago
 Over 7.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Protracted Conflict in Sahel Causes Stress Among C ..

Protracted Conflict in Sahel Causes Stress Among Children, Impairs Learning Abil ..

1 minute ago
 35 criminals held, contraband seized

35 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Faisal Vawda's appe ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualificatio ..

1 minute ago
 AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, dem ..

AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, democracy: Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>