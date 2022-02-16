Webinar on "Environment Does Matter" concludes

Webinar titled "Environment Does Matter" concluded late Tuesday with emphasis to devise the project with prime focus as how it proved beneficial for the masses and how they were working for the environmental conservation

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Feb, 2022 ):Webinar titled "Environment Does Matter" concluded late Tuesday with emphasis to devise the project with prime focus as how it proved beneficial for the masses and how they were working for the environmental conservation.

The Project "Environment Does Matter" was 11-Week virtual awareness program. A large number of participants joined via Zoom which was moderated by young scholar M.Waqas Khan.

'Phillip Assis' Deputy Deputy Cultural Attache, US Embassy Islamabad was the chief guest. Shahid Waseem (Country Alumni Coordinator, US Embassy), Waqar A Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) Ms Rukhsana (PUAN Monitoring & Evaluation Assistant), Sajjad Jarral (Vice President, PUAN AJK), media man Khawaja Ghazanfar Siddique and Waheed Ahmad (ADE Schools Division Mirpur) were also present on the occasion.

Ehtsham Ul Haq Raja, Project Manager, Environment Does Matter, gave a brief overview of the project to the audience.

Then some regular participants of the projects gave their feedback about the project; how it proved beneficial for them; and how they were working to for environmental conservation.

The objective of this program was to inform people about the importance of clean and green environment. Around 60 students, including 25 male and 35 female from of the University of Kotli (UOK), Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Quaid e Azam University Islamabad (QAU), and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) were beneficiary as they participated in all sessions.

Addressing to the audience Phillip Assis said he was impressed with the outcomes of the project. He also highlighted US efforts on the global level about environmental protection as well as in raising awareness in the same vein in Pakistan.

Raja then thanked Assis and other worthy guests as well as all the audience and participants of the program.