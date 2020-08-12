Webinar On "Gender Equality And Women Empowerment" At Sargodha University:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The national and international scholars Wednesday stressed empowering women with better education, ensuring equal job opportunities and respecting their rights.

This was the consensus developed during a webinar organized by the Sargodha University under the title of "Gender Equality and Women Empowerment: A Catalyst for Change in Pakistan" in connection with UNSDG-5 'Gender Equality.' Addressing the webinar, Associate Professor, National University of Singapore, Dr Sher Bano said: " It is equally important to highlight cases where Muslim women's status in society is exemplary so that we can draw more useful insights and can make new possibilities in the future.

" Dr Gulnaz Anjum said: "Institutions have taken many initiatives, including awareness about women rights, and gender role." Dr NurhaFilah Musa, Associate Professor, Kebangsaan University of Malaysia, Dr Anita Anis Allana of Agha Khan University and Dr Rubina Hanif Associate Professor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad also spokeConcluding the session, Dr Noreen Saher, Associate professor International Islamic University Islamabad, expressed that "Institutions should focus on capacity building of both men and women by developingsponsorship programmes.