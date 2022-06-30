UrduPoint.com

Webinar On 'Genomic Characterization Of Neuromuscular Disorders In Pakistan' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Webinar on 'Genomic Characterization of Neuromuscular Disorders in Pakistan' held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :COMSTECH, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Royan Institute, Mustafa (pbuh) Science and Technology Foundation and Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network jointly organized an international webinar on "Genomic Characterization of Neuromuscular Disorders in Pakistan" on Wednesday.

This was the third webinar of the PCMD-Royan Institute webinar series.

This webinar series is a joint venture of PCMD and Royan Institute, Iran. It is held physically in Pakistan and Iran and people around the world join these webinars online.

COMSTECH, Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation and Sindh Innovation, Research, and Education Network provide support in the organization of these webinars.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Associate Professor at the Dr. Panjwani Center conducted this webinar.

He talked about the genomic characterization of neuromuscular disorders in Pakistan.

He said neurological disorders are a heterogeneous group of disorders, they affect the peripheral and central nervous system.

Dr. Ishtiaq talked about neuromuscular disorder and presented the current status of the prevalence of this disorder in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan lies in the region which is under high burden of neuromuscular disorder and the basic reason is consanguineous marriages.

Dr. Ishtiaq mentioned that neurological conditions pose a great diagnostic challenge due to complex clinical presentation, phenotypic overlap, and rare disorders.

He said that next generation sequencing and bioinformatics are very helpful in diagnosing neurological disorders.

Dr. Ishtiaq said that Jamil-ur-Rahman center for genomics research center at the ICCBS is the first genomics facility of Pakistan.

He said this center is providing training to researchers from all over Pakistan.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan is Associate Professor at the Dr. Panjwani Center.

He is Ph.D. from the H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry, ICCBS, University of Karachi, and is post-doctorate from the Beijing Genomics Institute, Shenzhen China, and the Sanger Wellcome Institute, Cambridge.

His research group is working on microbial, viral, and human disease genomics.

During the current pandemic, his group carried out genomic surveillance studies on SARS-CoV-2 and contributed to informed decision-making at the national level.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Iran Education China Shenzhen Beijing Cambridge All From

Recent Stories

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

9 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

30 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

39 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

1 hour ago
 Process of reforms initiated in different sectors ..

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.