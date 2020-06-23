UrduPoint.com
Webinar On 'How To Excel As An Author And Reviewer' On June 26

Tue 23rd June 2020

Webinar on 'How to Excel as an Author and Reviewer' on June 26

NUST School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) will conduct a webinar on the topic' How to Excel as an Author and Reviewer' on June 26

NUST School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) will conduct a webinar on the topic' How to Excel as an Author and Reviewer' on June 26.

The webinar is the part of the series of webinars being arranged by NUST, an official of the university informed.

The webinar is the part of the series of webinars being arranged by NUST, an official of the university informed.

The session will be conducted by Dr Muhammad Aftab Akram (Assistant Professor, SCME) and Dr Zeeshan Ali (Assistant Professor, SCME) on June 26 at 12:00 pm.

The webinar is open for NUST faculty and research students only and is free of cost. They can visit https://tinyurl.com/scmesem to register for the webinar before June 24, 2020, the official informed.

