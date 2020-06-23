Webinar on 'How to Excel as an Author and Reviewer' on June 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):NUST School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) will conduct a webinar on the topic' How to Excel as an Author and Reviewer' on June 26.

The webinar is the part of the series of webinars being arranged by NUST, an official of the university informed.

The session will be conducted by Dr Muhammad Aftab Akram (Assistant Professor, SCME) and Dr Zeeshan Ali (Assistant Professor, SCME) on June 26 at 12:00 pm.

The webinar is open for NUST faculty and research students only and is free of cost. They can visit https://tinyurl.com/scmesem to register for the webinar before June 24, 2020, the official informed.