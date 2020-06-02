Webinar on International Biological Diversity Day on June 3

A webinar on International Biological Diversity Day 2020 "Nature for Life Solutions" will be organised by the Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Agriculture University Rawalpindi in collaboration with ECOSF on June 3 (Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A webinar on International Biological Diversity Day 2020 "Nature for Life Solutions" will be organised by the Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Agriculture University Rawalpindi in collaboration with ECOSF on June 3 (Wednesday).

President ECOSF, Prof. Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro will join as one of the distinguished speakers in the webinar.

The organizer will be Dr. Rahmatullah Qureshi, Department of Botany, PMAS Agriculture University.

While the speakers will be Professor Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean MNS University of Agriculture, Dr Abdul Aleem Chaudhry, CEO, Aleem Conservation consultant and Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Ex-DG Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH).

The speakers, through a virtual session, will share their thoughts about biodiversity of Pakistan and its importance in our lives.

Professor Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor of PMAS Agriculture University will also be present on the occasion.