Webinar on international standards for health, safety management held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A webinar rganized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was held on international standard ISO (45001) for health and safety management system.

Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) officers and employees from all power distribution companies across the country including Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) participated.

Director Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Engineer Khalid Mehmood, Additional Director HSE Engineer Kashif Maqbool and other officers participated in the online webinar at MEPCO headquarters.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi, consultant HSE NEPRA Sohail Ahmed and CEO Strategic Management Services Suman Laeeq Abbasi addressed the webinar and highlighted the professional health and safety management system under ISO global standards 45001 for power distribution companies/Generation Companies/NTDC employees.