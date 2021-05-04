UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Webinar On "Islamophobia And Western World" Held At Islamia University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Webinar on

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A webinar on Islamophobia and the Western World was organized by the Department of Media Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Scholar and anchor Orya Maqbool Jan, Former Acting Vice-Chancellor and Islamophobia expert Professor Zafar Iqbal, Department of Islamic Communication, Islamic International University, Islamabad addressed the gathering.

In addition to the faculty, staff and students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and other universities, distinguished citizens also participated in the webinar.

In his introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that in the current international situation it is very important to discuss it because it is widening the gap between the Islamic world and the West.

The leadership and intellectuals of the Muslim world should work together at the intellectual, scientific and diplomatic level to bridge this gap, and the West should try to understand the feelings, emotions and position of the Muslim world in a positive and constructive way.

He said that holding a webinar on Islamophobia by Media Studies is a commendable initiative and hoped that this webinar would prove to be a milestone in finding a scientific solution to this problem at the scientific and intellectual level.

Prof. Dr Akram Chaudhry, former Vice-Chancellor, Sargodha University, said that this fear was ingrained in the polytheists from the very beginning of Islam, but now we see it in the current context, the world's fastest-growing religion is Islam. Well-known scholar and anchor Orya Maqbool Jan said that the basis of Islamophobia is not religious in any way but it is a war of culture and economy in which the West attributes islam to terrorism for its own benefit.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Saleem Tariq, former Dean, Faculty of Islamic Learning, said that due to this phobia, the Muslim world, despite being in the majority, is so entangled in regional issues that they launch any media attack against Islam. The Muslim world needs strong intellectual leadership that can respond to the anti-Islamic agenda presented by the West at the international level. Prof. Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Department of Media Studies, Islamic International University, Islamabad, said there have always been contradictions and clashes between religions.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad World Sargodha Bahawalpur Turkish Lira IUB Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host first in-person travel &amp; tourism ..

37 minutes ago

12 killed as bus overturns on Peshawar-Islamabad M ..

1 minute ago

Bavaria to Ease Coronavirus Curbs on Those Vaccina ..

1 minute ago

Spain extends ban on Brazil, South African arrival ..

2 minutes ago

2,600 trademarks renewed registrations in 4 months ..

52 minutes ago

Politically Motivates Crimes in Germany Hit 20-Yea ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.