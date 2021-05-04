Webinar On "Islamophobia And Western World" Held At Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A webinar on Islamophobia and the Western World was organized by the Department of Media Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Scholar and anchor Orya Maqbool Jan, Former Acting Vice-Chancellor and Islamophobia expert Professor Zafar Iqbal, Department of Islamic Communication, Islamic International University, Islamabad addressed the gathering.

In addition to the faculty, staff and students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and other universities, distinguished citizens also participated in the webinar.

In his introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that in the current international situation it is very important to discuss it because it is widening the gap between the Islamic world and the West.

The leadership and intellectuals of the Muslim world should work together at the intellectual, scientific and diplomatic level to bridge this gap, and the West should try to understand the feelings, emotions and position of the Muslim world in a positive and constructive way.

He said that holding a webinar on Islamophobia by Media Studies is a commendable initiative and hoped that this webinar would prove to be a milestone in finding a scientific solution to this problem at the scientific and intellectual level.

Prof. Dr Akram Chaudhry, former Vice-Chancellor, Sargodha University, said that this fear was ingrained in the polytheists from the very beginning of Islam, but now we see it in the current context, the world's fastest-growing religion is Islam. Well-known scholar and anchor Orya Maqbool Jan said that the basis of Islamophobia is not religious in any way but it is a war of culture and economy in which the West attributes islam to terrorism for its own benefit.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Saleem Tariq, former Dean, Faculty of Islamic Learning, said that due to this phobia, the Muslim world, despite being in the majority, is so entangled in regional issues that they launch any media attack against Islam. The Muslim world needs strong intellectual leadership that can respond to the anti-Islamic agenda presented by the West at the international level. Prof. Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Department of Media Studies, Islamic International University, Islamabad, said there have always been contradictions and clashes between religions.