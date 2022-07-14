Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com

A webinar on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day was organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A webinar on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day was organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Mahboob presided over the webinar and Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization and Leader of the Kashmir Freedom Movement was the chief guest. Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Senior Journalist Zafar Iqbal Sadhu, and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick said"For the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, the entire Pakistani nation stands side by side in every forum of the world. Negative propaganda can be answered with scholarly and legal arguments."The Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said"The Islamia University of Bahawalpur as a higher educational institution strives for the independence of Kashmiris and expresses solidarity to raise voices to highlight the oppression of Kashmiris and serious human rights violations at the national and international levels.

For this purpose, a special Kashmir society of students and social media team will be formed. Dr. Noshina Saleem, Director, school of Communication Studies, Punjab University, Lahore, said that teachers and students should present research papers in international journals on Kashmir, especially the freedom movement, and highlight the real issue at home and abroad."On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean, Faculty of Law and Chairman, Department of Pakistan Studies, thanked the participants and said"Islamia University of Bahawalpur has always been a voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every forum and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has the honor to organize conferences, seminars, webinars and art exhibitions on the Kashmir issue are held regularly."

