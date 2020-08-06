UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Webinar On Kashmir Siege Day Held At Islamia Uni

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Webinar on Kashmir Siege Day held at Islamia Uni

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A Kashmiri leader,Mushaal Hussein Mullick said Academia could play a vital role internationally in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

He said this during a live webinar organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Kashmir Siege Day. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the webinar participated by renowned personalities from various walks of life. Mrs Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the universities embellished by scholars in the fields of Political Science,International Relations and Law could constitute Think tanks to present various aspects of Kashmir issue on world forums.

She praised the efforts of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur for organizing seminars,conferences and promoting research work on Kashmir issue. Expressing her views,she said:"Occupied Kashmir is currently facing the worst ever brutalities and people of Kashmir are being deprived of their basic human and legal rights. The Indian government is systematically changing demography of Kashmir Valley by issuing resident ship to millions of Indian nationals.

" Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor IUB, in his address mentioned "Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition of United India and is a challenge to global peace."He said that the United Nations has failed to resolve this issue diplomatically. He added, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was collaborating with various national and international organizations to highlight Kashmir issue globally. The University also organized a media conclave a few months back on the topic of highlighting Kashmir issue on social media which was participated by renowned personalities from across the country. Hundreds of faculty members and students participated in the million signature campaign to raise Kashmir issue on the UN Human Rights Forum.

Other scholars including Prof. Hameed Raza Saddiqui, Syed Tabish Alwari, Prof. Dr Aftab Hussaini Gillani, Prof. Dr Yasmin Rufi, Prof. Zafar Sindho, Naseer Ahmed Nasir and Sajjad Pervez also spoke on this occasion.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Social Media Nasir IUB Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

11 minutes ago

SEHA extends operating hours for specialities in h ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

56 minutes ago

China allocates disaster relief funds for floods h ..

3 minutes ago

Plane with 20 tons of supplies lands in Beirut: WH ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.