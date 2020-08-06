Webinar on Kashmir Siege Day held at Islamia Uni

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A Kashmiri leader,Mushaal Hussein Mullick said Academia could play a vital role internationally in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

He said this during a live webinar organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Kashmir Siege Day. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the webinar participated by renowned personalities from various walks of life. Mrs Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the universities embellished by scholars in the fields of Political Science,International Relations and Law could constitute Think tanks to present various aspects of Kashmir issue on world forums.

She praised the efforts of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur for organizing seminars,conferences and promoting research work on Kashmir issue. Expressing her views,she said:"Occupied Kashmir is currently facing the worst ever brutalities and people of Kashmir are being deprived of their basic human and legal rights. The Indian government is systematically changing demography of Kashmir Valley by issuing resident ship to millions of Indian nationals.

" Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor IUB, in his address mentioned "Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition of United India and is a challenge to global peace."He said that the United Nations has failed to resolve this issue diplomatically. He added, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was collaborating with various national and international organizations to highlight Kashmir issue globally. The University also organized a media conclave a few months back on the topic of highlighting Kashmir issue on social media which was participated by renowned personalities from across the country. Hundreds of faculty members and students participated in the million signature campaign to raise Kashmir issue on the UN Human Rights Forum.

Other scholars including Prof. Hameed Raza Saddiqui, Syed Tabish Alwari, Prof. Dr Aftab Hussaini Gillani, Prof. Dr Yasmin Rufi, Prof. Zafar Sindho, Naseer Ahmed Nasir and Sajjad Pervez also spoke on this occasion.