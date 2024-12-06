Webinar on Kashmir urges International community not to ignore rights of Kashmiris

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 06 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Dec, 2024) Speakers at an international Kashmir webinar on Friday called on the international community not to ignore the rights of Kashmiris.

The webinar titled "Pathways to Peace: Human Rights as a Foundation for Resolution for Jammu & Kashmir" was hosted under the auspices of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) and attended by European, Kashmiri and Pakistani intellectuals and experts in international relations.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Ali Raza Syed performed the hosting of the webinar. He said that the objective of this webinar is to highlight the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and create awareness about human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian forces against them. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts of Kashmiris to draw international attention to peace and justice in the region and to pave the way for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the webinar, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter Secretary General Pervez Ahmed Shah Advocate said that we have to be the voice of those whose voices are not heard.

He said that we are also informing the youth of Azad Kashmir about the atrocities and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, especially we are visiting the universities of the Azad Kashmir.

Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Islamabad Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said that Kashmiris will never give up their rights.

Wani further said that at this time there is a need to highlight atrocities on Kashmiris and violations of their rights by occupation forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Former Member of the European Parliament Shafaq Muhammad said that he is a British politician of Kashmiri origin and considers it his duty to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

He said that as a member of the European Parliament, he had also tried to create more awareness in Europe about the Kashmir issue, especially the rights of Kashmiris.

Muhammad Ahsan Unto, a human rights defender from Occupied Kashmir, informed that Indian security agencies are also harassing government employees in occupied Kashmir.

International affairs expert Professor Dr Syed Sibatin Shah said that the international community should not ignore the atrocities on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their voices, their stories of victimization and their struggle against oppression cannot be suppressed.

Kashmir Diaspora Alliance Europe President Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Joshi said that the people of Occupied Kashmir are suffering gravely, they need our support and solidarity.

European journalist and intellectual Andre Barcs said that one million Indian troops are engaged in oppressing the people in Occupied Kashmir. The freedoms and rights of Kashmiris are denied.

Hungarian journalist and intellectual Mikulas Kirwansky lamented that the international media is not paying attention to the Kashmir issue. He said that the media should raise the rights of Kashmiris in front of the world as much as possible.

Journalist and intellectual Muhammad Nadeem Butt appreciated the services of the team of Kashmir Council Europe, especially the Chairman of the Council, Ali Raza Syed, for highlighting the Kashmir issue in Europe.

Before conclusion of the webinar, a question and answer session was held. during which the issue of Kashmir and the basic human rights of Kashmiris, especially the right to self-determination, were discussed at length.