Webinar On 'Nanomaterials For Sensors And Photochemical Applications' On Dec 16

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) will arrange a webinar on "Nanomaterials for Sensors and Photochemical Applications" on December 16 (Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) will arrange a webinar on "Nanomaterials for Sensors and Photochemical Applications" on December 16 (Wednesday).

According to an official of COMSTECH, Professor Dr. Farid Abou Rageh Mohamed Harraz who is Professor at the Advanced Materials and Nano-Research Centre, Najran University, Saudi Arabia will be speaker of the webinar.

During the webinar, the speaker will give an overview of recent research being done in the area of sensors technology (chemical sensors, electrochemical sensors and biosensors) and photochemical applications, focusing on photocatalysis under visible light illumination.

This webinar will be open to academicians, scientists particularly from chemistry, biology, nanoscience and materials engineering background as well as the general public from all the member OIC states.

