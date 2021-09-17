Webinar on Pakistani carpets export to US

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, organized a webinar on potential of carpets and rugs export from Pakistan to United States of America.

Trade and Investment Counsellor in New York, Talat Mahmood, Executive Vice President of Momeni Inc., Aria Momeni and Owner Orientalist Home USA, Gady C. Yesilcay, briefed the Pakistani carpet exporters on the opportunities in US market, said TDAP release here on Thursday.

Assistant Director TDAP, Ms. Muneeba Nawaz highlighted TDAP efforts for promotion of carpets exports.

Trade and Investment Counsellor in New York,Talat Mahmood gave a detailed overview of the US carpet market and Pakistan's share in it.

Executive Vice President of Momeni Inc., Aria Momeni and Owner Orientalist Home USA, Gady C. Yesilcay briefed Pakistani carpet exporters about the demand and requirements of the US carpet market and suggested that Pakistani carpet manufacturers need to diversify the designs and work on research and development.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Riaz Ahmed informed that the big exporters were already workingon research and development.