Webinar On Pet Grooming Held At Islamia University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Webinar on pet grooming held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A webinar was conducted on "Pet Grooming" by the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FVAS), Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr Abdul Qayyum, Chairman Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery was the event organizer. Prof.

Dr Khalid Mansoor Head of Faculty gave inaugural remarks and appreciated the contribution of the department for organizing such kind of productive events for the students, faculty members, and pet practitioners and owners. More than fifty participants attended the webinar. Dr Ali Momin Bukhari, a well-known pet practitioner of France, was the guest speaker.

He also added groomed pets are healthier than other pets, and there is less chance for groomed pets to be infected with the diseases. At the end, Dr Abdul Qayyum thanked the guest speaker, principal, faculty members, students and other participants.

