Webinar on plant protection concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-day webinar on plant protection was concluded here at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Thursday.

As many as 80 research papers were read out in the moot attended by national and international scholars, farmers and students.

Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam was the chief guest on concluding session.

Addressing the webinar, the minister underlined the need of improving research, saying that incumbent government was exhausting all resources to resolve issues faced by the growers.

He stated that the steps taken by the government would bear fruit for progress and prosperity of the farmers.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali highlighted the measures initiated by the varsity for solution of the problems in agriculture sector.

He informed that the institute of plant protection was conducting research on various pests.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel, Addl Sec Barak Ullah, Dr Abid Kharal, Dr Mansoor Hussain Somro and others were present.