Webinar on Popularizing Mathematics and Science to be held on Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) and the IPKI Institute are set to host a webinar on January 15 on Popularizing Mathematics and Science.

Prof. Dr. M. Zafar Iqbal, Professor Emeritus at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) will deliver a lecture on the remarkable contributions of Gregori Perelman, titled “Gregori Perelman: The Man Who Refused a Million Dollar Award.”

Gregori Perelman, a Russian mathematician, made history in 2006 by solving the century-old Poincaré Conjecture, a milestone in the field of topology.

For his revolutionary insights into the analytical and geometric structure of the Ricci flow, he was awarded the prestigious Fields Medal, often considered the equivalent of a Nobel prize in mathematics.

However, Perelman declined both the award and the associated honor, stating, "I’m not interested in money or fame; I don’t want to be on display like an animal in a zoo."

The webinar will explore Perelman’s monumental work, which has significantly influenced mathematics and geometry.

According to the ECOSF, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, a distinguished physicist and academic leader, will shed light on the profound implications of Perelman’s contributions.

Dr. Iqbal’s own academic journey includes serving as Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Chairman of the Department of Physics at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Pakistan’s Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards and a Fellow of the Institute of Physics (UK).

This session is part of ECOSF and IPKI Institute's commitment to promoting scientific literacy and inspiring a deeper appreciation of mathematics and science in society.

The webinar can be joined by the participants using Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/mw699dts. The further details are available at the weblink: https://ecosf.org/The-Man-Who-Refused-a-Million-Dollar-Award.

This insightful talk will provide students, researchers, and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating world of mathematics through the lens of Perelman’s groundbreaking achievements.