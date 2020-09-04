Webinar on 'Remembering national resilience against aggression' held at GCWU

In connection with the Defence Day observance, a daylong webinar titled "Remembering the National Resilience Against Aggression" was organised at the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :In connection with the Defence Day observance, a daylong webinar titled "Remembering the National Resilience Against Aggression" was organised at the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, here on Friday.

The event was arranged by the GCWU Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with Pegham-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan. The event was hosted by Mrs Sadaf Naqvi, Assistant Professor from the urdu Department, and Mrs Fauzia Amin, a lecturer at the English Department.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Robina Farooq gave a welcome address in which she emphasised that our nation would have to fight at technological fronts. The GCWU Faisalabad had contributed with the power of energetic youth, who could bring about a change by representing our country in the world on a massive level.

"We are proud to commemorate the sacrifices of our martyrs and soldiers, whose resilience against aggression made us victorious," she added.

Several people from the Army and Navy joined the event.

Brigadier (retd) Dr Mohammad Khan appreciated the resilience of the Pakistani nation and narrated the brief history of Pakistani martyrs.

He said that that was not just the success of the Pakistani army but the success of Pakistani nation, due to its patriotic passion.

It is a need of the hour to change our narrative on global level, he said.

Commander (retd) Aftab Iqbal from Navy narrated the event of 6th September and made the students aware of the efforts and struggles of Pakistan Navy.

He said that the topic was completely representative of the event of 6th September which projects the sacrifices.

He explained the valuable role of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force.

Today, we have the responsibility to defend our country on several fronts, economic, political and global, he added.

Group Capt (retd) Ijaz explained the importance and necessity of sacrifices for freedom that could never be achieved without suffering and sacrifices.

Major (retd) Taseer explained that from 1947 we are in a state of war. Such nations become themselves soldiers.

He shared with the audience the stories of those courageous people who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.

"Our enemies are trying to wage the fifth generation war and trying to make us fight with each other, but with unity we have to defeat them," he added.

Earlier, students of GCWUF from the debating society, literary society and singing society presented patriotic songs, speeches and poems in relevance to the event.