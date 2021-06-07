Webinar on role of co-curricular activities held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senior Tutor Office of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized a webinar on the role of co-curricular activities in the role building of the young generation and the possibilities and challenges of the digital age.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, renowned playwright, columnist, poet and education Asghar Nadeem Syed, renowned playwright, broadcaster columnist, poet Noorul Huda Shah, renowned motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Principal University College of Arts and Design, Punjab University Lahore Samira Jawad and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof.

Dr Rubina Bhatti talked to participants. In his introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob praised the Senior Tutor's Office for organizing a webinar on an important topic. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur considers co-curricular activities as important as curricular activities as we understand them.

The curriculum activities play an important role in shaping the personality of the students and instilling in them the qualities of unity and leadership. For this purpose, we have more than 20 Student Societies working in various areas to give the opportunity to the students to develop harmony, team management and personality.

Speaking in the webinar, Asghar Nadeem Syed said that intellect and wisdom are nurtured in the young generation. He emphasized the promotion of science and art and literature for promotion. He said that fine arts are the cause of the mutual development of all sectors in any society.

He said that teachers should ensure the participation of students in extra-curricular and extra-curricular activities along with traditional education. In this way, students can be helped to think, understand and develop leadership skills.

"Due to distance from knowledge and literature and lack of proper training, we are turning the young generation into a mob instead of a nation," said Noorul Huda Shah. By building student unions and societies, we can transform the younger generation into understanding and talented leaders.

Such activities instil in them a sense of tolerance and tolerance for respecting each other's opinions. Motivational Speaker Qasim Ali Shah said that it is an indisputable fact that extra-curricular activities are important in inculcating positive and constructive thinking and attitudes in the younger generation.

Dr Samira Jawad, Principal, University College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab, Lahore, said that the digital age has created a technology culture. Digital culture has increased the opportunities for young people to move forward.

However, it has also had some detrimental effects. Through digital libraries and technology culture, the youth have access to sciences and arts from all over the world. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti and Senior Tutor Prof. Dr Abdul Wahid Khan thanked the guest speakers, faculty and students of the webinar.