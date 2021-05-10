Webinar on Shab-e-Qadr held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of the Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a special online seminar was organized on the topic of Shab-e-Qadr and Ramadan.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob, in his inaugural address, said that we all are praying for the wealth of security and solidarity and for the eradication of anxiety and unrest from the Muslim world.

Sayed Bilal Qutab, while describing the virtues of Shab-e-Qadr, said that this night is the night of destiny, the action of this night is better than the action of a thousand months.

We are very fortunate that we are the Ummah of Muhammad and this blessing of Laylat al-Qadr has been bestowed only on the Ummah of Muhammad. Prof. Dr Abdul Wajid Khan, Chairman of the Department of Media Studies, thanked the participants and Syed Bilal Qutab for attending the webinar.