UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Webinar On Textile Sector In Toronto: Pakistani Exporters Urged To Grab Opportunity In Int'l Market

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

Webinar on Textile Sector in Toronto: Pakistani exporters urged to grab opportunity in Int'l market

Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto, Canada Abdul Hameed has Pakistani exporters to grab the opportunity in international market and utilize the present upsurge in the country's exports to enhance and modernize their manufacturing systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto, Canada Abdul Hameed has Pakistani exporters to grab the opportunity in international market and utilize the present upsurge in the country's exports to enhance and modernize their manufacturing systems.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto, on the "Textile Sector Exports to Canada", a statement issued by Pakistan Consulate General in Toronto on Friday said.

The objective of the webinar, organized on the instructions of High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar,was to understand opportunities and challenges in the Canadian market for textile exporters from Pakistan, the statement said.

The panellists included Babar Khan, owner of Multinational Export Bureau, Muhammad Sohail, Director Sales & Marketing, Canada Textile Incorporated, a leading importer of textile products in Canada and Kashif Mehtab Chawla, one of the owners of Al-Karam Towel Industries (Pvt.) Ltd.

Consul General Abdul Hameed highlighted the huge size of Canada's apparel retail market of $28 billion, which is expected to grow to $ 29.5 billion by 2025.

He pointed out that Canadian market is highly competitive where e-commerce is gaining more popularity than traditional retailers.

He highlighted that total exports of textile sector of Pakistan to Canada was around 1.3% of the latter's total textile imports.

The panellists highlighted the tariff disadvantage for Pakistani products in Canada, and emphasized that Pakistan should focus on research and development and quality related certifications to meet international standards.

They underlined the textile trade related bottlenecks such as lack of exporters' database, lack of focus on R&D, high cost of utilities, high landing cost due to MFN tariffs, and high tax rates.

There was a need to hold seminars and exhibitions where buyers in Canadian market could meet the Pakistani exporters, and explore business opportunities especially related to value added and finished goods.

It was also emphasised that out of box product offerings would help offset the impact of tariff on the product cost.

The speakers encouraged the new comers to come up with new ideas and brand their products with online presence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Canada Toronto Market Textile From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Woman body found in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

8 KP public sector universities get VCs

3 minutes ago

India Pursues Independent Foreign Policy Based on ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's anti-doping body forms new supervisory bo ..

8 minutes ago

Brexit deal 'still possible': German, Irish minist ..

8 minutes ago

Razak assures to examine for resolving PEFMA issue ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.