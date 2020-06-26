Webinar organized to honor first Kazakh President Nazarbayev

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob attended a webinar jointly organized by Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Islamabad and Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad on the topic of "The Leadership Phenomenon of the first President of Kazakhstan His Excellency Elbasy N.

Nazarbayev". The session was commenced with the opening remarks by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI (M), (Retd), President CGSS. He stated that it is an honour for CGSS to organize this webinar dedicated to H.E.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the national leader of Kazakhstan. Pakistan has very close ties with Kazakhstan. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the newly independent state of Kazakhstan and the diplomatic linkage between the two countries formally begun in 1992, with the official visit of H.E.

Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pakistan. Kazakhstan has made great socio-economic progress under the dynamic leadership of H.E. Nazarbayev. The current President of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is following the guidelines and framework of H.E.

Nazarbayev thereby setting the country on the path of progress and development. His Excellency Akan Rakhmetullin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan thanked the panel speakers and participants for becoming part of this important event.

He stated that he was proud to be the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan as Pakistan was the 4th country to recognize Kazakhstan after it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nursultan Nazarbayev shared the same visionary mind directed toward the growth and success of their nations.

H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev dedicated his life to establishing a harmonious society and national unity in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador said that he himself had witnessed the early phases of independence of Kazakhstan and the exemplary role played by Mr Nazarbayev in restructuring and reforming the country.

It was under his leadership that Kazakhstan was successfully able to create a safe and secure environment for its people.

During his period from 1992 – 2019, the transition from a planned economy to market economy took place, which proved to be the best model for the progress of Kazakhstan.

Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev created an environment conducive for economic growth and attracting foreign investment to Kazakhstan as the country has huge economic and business potential. Dr Sobia Khurram, Director External Linkages, University of Punjab, Lahore praised the hard work and dedication of H.E.

Nursultan Nazarbayev for the well-being of Kazakh people. Mr Nazarbayev was able to achieve national unity and development through his dynamic policies and reforms in his country. Today, Kazakhstan has transformed into a modern and advanced country due to the devoted efforts of its national leader.

She highlighted the five basic qualities and factors in a leader which are all found in Mr Nazarbayev's personality. These include organizing a network of the proficient team, demonstrating bounded optimism and deliberated calmness, flexible decision making, empathy and strong communication.

These attributes made him popular and admired among not only the people of Kazakhstan but the entire world. Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob welcomed all the participants and stressed the deep bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

He stated that every leader is to be judged in the context in which he operates. Looking at the leadership of H.E. Nazarbayev, he emerged as a strong and inspirational leader for his nation. Prof.

Dr Shabbir Ahmed, Director, Area Study Center – University of Peshawar, Peshawar stated that H.E. Nazarbayev has an exemplary role in nation-building and state development of Kazakhstan. He has successfully overcome all hardships by his tremendous leadership and has given a message of peace to the world by giving up on nuclear weapons.

The Webinar was attended by 30 participants from a cross-section of society and was moderated by Director CGSS Mehreen Gul.