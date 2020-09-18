UrduPoint.com
Webinar Series Launched To Enhance Entrepreneurship Qualities Among Students

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

The Sargodha University Incubation Centre (SUIC) has launched a webinar series under the theme of "Learn, Launch and Grow" to inculcate entrepreneurship qualities into students and to support growth-oriented entrepreneurs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sargodha University Incubation Centre (SUIC) has launched a webinar series under the theme of "Learn, Launch and Grow" to inculcate entrepreneurship qualities into students and to support growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

The webinar series is aimed at better preparing students for entrepreneurial future by providing necessary training, knowledge and skills required for organising and carrying out entrepreneurial activities.

The first webinar of the series was organised in collaboration with the Circle Women Association titled "Female Inclusion in Tech" cultivated the entrepreneurial and leadership capacity among women of Pakistan. It was moderated by the In-charge SUIC Miss Sumaira Samar.

Addressing the webinar, Ms Sadaffe Abid, Chief Executive Officer Kashf Foundation, said that technology could empower women through generating creative technology-based solutions to advance equality in the community while women could bring new perspectives and insights to products and services in technical field ultimately increasing customer adoption, retention, and revenues for the company.

She said: "Tremendous possibilities are available for women in Pakistan as they are hardworking and multi-tasking. The strength and skills that we show in our personal life can prove to be very useful and impactful in the professional space as well." Another webinar titled "Want to Set a Business/Startup?" hosted by the SUIC, highlighted 'Registration' as a smart choice for a new entrepreneur for a variety of reasons and provided insight on the importance of registration of a business enterprise.

Speaking at the webinar, Aamir Habib, founder of Voice of Mind, said that business registration could give the confidence of dealing potential customers with reputable organisations. It was moderated by Tahir Umer, SUIC IT consultant.

"Limited personal liability is one of the most common reasons behind registering a business as it provides a distinct legal entity and protects the business owner's assets. With your company registered, accessing loans becomes very easy as compared to a personal loan application. This gives credibility and ensures confidence," he added.

