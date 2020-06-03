Webinar speakers call for adopting strategies to conserve biodiversity

Speakers at a webinar "Nature for Life Solutions" held here Wednesday called for adopting workable strategies for conservation of sustainable levels of biodiversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar "Nature for Life Solutions" held here Wednesday called for adopting workable strategies for conservation of sustainable levels of biodiversity.

The webinar was arranged to mark the International Biological Diversity Day 2020 by the Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Agriculture University Rawalpindi in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) on June 3 (Wednesday).

The speakers observed that Pakistan is a signatory to many international obligations and is making endeavours to conserve its biodiversity in all ecological regions.

However, all the stakeholders including the government agencies, local communities and NGOs must work together as partners to conserve biodiversity.

Speakers stated that Pakistan is rich in biodiversity, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions which cover almost 80% of the total land area.

A number of animal and plant species are threatened and endangered largely due to the loss of natural habitat or many other reasons.

The growing population and the factors like deforestation, overgrazing, soil erosion, salinity and waterlogging were posing major threats to the remaining biodiversity of the country.

The speakers stressed the need of strong collaboration among policy makers, development sector and academia to save the environment and minimize the bio-degradation.

The speakers also emphasized on increasing the level of understanding about bio-diversity issues among students through awareness raising programmes.

Prof. Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro,President ECOSF, Professor Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean MNS University of Agriculture, Dr Abdul Aleem Chaudhry, CEO, Aleem Conservation consultant and Dr. Muhammad Rafique, Ex-DG Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) were among the speakers.

The organizer of the event was Dr. Rahmatullah Qureshi, Department of Botany, PMAS Agriculture University.