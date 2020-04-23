Webinar speakers call for immediate strategies to tackle climate crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Three-day webinar to mark 50th anniversary of Earth Day arranged by ECO Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ECO-IEST) with support of ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) concluded on Thursday after deliberations over immediate strategies needed to adopt for addressing the challenges associated with climatic changes.

The webinar commenced on April 21 was participated by world's renowned scientists and environmentalists from the ten countries.

President ECOSF, Prof Manzoor Soomro was the keynote speaker who talked on "Climate Change and School Education".

The participants of the webinar said that this was the time now for citizens to call for greater global ambition to tackle climate crisis.

They said unless every country in the world steps up with urgency and ambition for future generations.

They said Earth Day 2020 must be a historic moment when citizens of the world rise up in a united call for the creativity, innovation, ambition and bravery that they need to meet their climatic crisis and seize the enormous opportunities of a zero-carbon future.

Talking to APP, Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), President Professor Manzoor Soomro said this webinar was arranged to highlight the importance of school education on climate change.

The webinar also discussed how the effects of climatic changes and global warming could be mitigated and handled to protect the Earth.

He said the webinar was being arranged in coordination with Tehran ECO Institute of Environmental Science and Technology with the participation of ten member countries avoiding physical interaction due to COVID-19.

He said climate change was a complex subject and its understanding was an essential requirement today especially for their youth, which comprises over a big chunk of the population.

"Our youth will be the future leaders and decision makers after 15 to 20 years so they must be well informed about the climate related issues being faced by the country and their solutions", he said.

"We have to prepare our youth from school to Intermediate level through equipping them with the knowledge on how to address challenges associated with climatic changes," he added.

He also emphasized on inclusion of climate change as part of their schools curriculum.

It is very unfortunate that Pakistan lacks Science Centres and proper focus on Science Museums, which can be a great source of interactive learning for the students, he observed.

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. The theme of this year is "Climate Action".

At the end of 2020, nations will be expected to increase their national commitments to the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.