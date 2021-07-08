Webinar stresses mulching to reduce impact of industrialisation, urbanisation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :New eco-friendly landscaping practices are imperative to nullify the ill-impacts of industrialisation and urbanisation, said Director Institute of Horticultural Sciences (IHS) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Aman Malik.

He was addressing a webinar on the 'Use of Mulching in Landscape', which was organised by the IHS in collaboration with 'Let's Lock Technologies, USA' and Horti Club, Faisalabad.

Dr Aman Malik said that rapid industrialisation and urbanisation had resulted in elevated global temperature over the years, which is disturbing the balance of agro-ecological systems worldwide. He said that new eco-friendly landscaping practices are imperative for maintaining the balance of ecological systems.

Addressing the participants, other speakers said that use of mulching can potentially serve the purpose by reducing soil evaporation, conserving moisture, controlling soil temperature, reducing weed growth, and improving microbial activities. They highlighted the possibility of mulch use in landscape in Pakistan and said that the selection of mulching material is important and appropriate mulching technique could provide the benefits to the agro-ecological systems.

Dr Atif Riaz from Australia spoke about the mulches use and its advantages in urban landscape. He focused those mulches could provide economical, aesthetic, and environmental advantages to landscape.

Uzma Khan, Chief Executive Officer Let's Lock Technologies, USA, urged changing the theme of landscape in Pakistan by using mulching. She also concentrated on mulches use in urban areas to conserve the soil moisture, enhance the nutrients status of soil, control the erosion losses, suppress the weeds in crop plants, and remove the residual effects of pesticides, fertilizers, and heavy metals.

Tayyab Shah, Chief Executive Officer HortiClub said that his company had mulching material in five colors. He also added that the mulch will improve the aesthetic value of landscapes and economic value of property.