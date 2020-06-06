Webinar titled 'Time for Nature' held to mark Environment Day

A webinar under the theme of 'Time for Nature' was held to highlight the importance of the Environment here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):A webinar under the theme of 'Time for Nature' was held to highlight the importance of the Environment here on Friday.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan in collaboration with the Minister of Climate Change organized the webinar on the occasion of World Environment Day, according to an IUCN news release here.

The webinar was attended by government officials, experts, PQA, Ministry of Climate Change, academicians, NGOs and CSOs.

In opening remarks, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, IUCN Country Representative welcomed Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rear Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah Chairman, Port Qasim Authority, Favad Soomro, Head of Engro Foundation, Representatives of Embassy of France, US Department of State, Embassy of Germany and a large number of representatives of the NGOs and Civil Society Organizations to the webinar.

Cheema recounted IUCN's works towards protection of the environment.

He also lauded the able leadership of Malik Amin Aslam in handling the environmental affairs of the country.

He added that since Malik Amin Aslam has taken the charge, a number of mega initiatives have been launched in the country that have gained recognition at the global level.

These initiatives include 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan, Recharge Pakistan and the latest addition the "Green Stimulus Package".

Malik Amin Aslam thanked IUCN for organizing this webinar and commended the partnership of IUCN and the Ministry of Climate Change in carrying out a number of programmes and projects together.

This collaboration has been pivotal in setting the national agenda and local environmental strategies and action plans aimed at addressing environmental concerns.

He said that IUCN is working on cutting-edge technology and taking forward numerous sustainable development agenda in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change.

The findings of this study will be useful for Pakistan, and will also be extremely valuable for presenting at the international for a such as IUCN World Conservation Congress, CBD and UNFCCC.

The successful implementation of the Billion Tree Tsunami in K-P, generating five lac green jobs, has already proven that the revival of nature and economy can go hand in hand. Moreover, recent research shows that almost 50% of global GDP directly dependent on nature and that for each dollar invested in nature the potential economic dividends are nine times greater.

He talked about the "Green Stimulus" the purpose of which isthe creation and restoration of our natural ecosystems.