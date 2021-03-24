Webinar to celebrate Pakistan Day held in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A webinar to celebrate Pakistan Day was held in the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo which was attended by Pakistani community living in Japan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Imtiaz Ahmad opened the session by reading out messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a message received here on Wednesday.

Imtiaz Ahmad also shared his thoughts on the occasion with the participants and highlighted the importance of Pakistan Resolution.

Prominent historian Dr.

Wiqar Ali Shah from National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad also joined the session and gave a brief overview of the events that took place from 1857 to 1940.

He said that the 400 words contained in Pakistan Resolution changed the course of history for South Asian Muslims and led to the creation of Pakistan on 14th August 1947.

Members of the Pakistani community in Japan and Pakistani students who are completing various degrees from Japanese universities shared their views on the event.