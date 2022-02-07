UrduPoint.com

Webinar To Create Awareness About Criminal Psychology Held At SSU Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :International Police Organisation (IPO) Pakistan President Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed along with IPO members of Pakistan attended a webinar at Special Security Unit (SSU) conference hall pertaining to criminal psychology.

The webinar aimed to provide awareness thoroughly to understand the views, thoughts, intentions, reactions, and behavior of criminals said a news release on Monday.

The webinar was hosted by a police officer, crime analyst, and coordination director Sanela Nikolic.

The training session was attended by almost 150 participants from across the world.

On the occasion, President IPO Pakistan DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed chairing the session in Pakistan highlighted the importance of criminal psychology and criminal profiling.

He told that such webinar training will help us to upgrade our police system and counter criminal activities.

President IPO Pakistan extended his gratitude to the IPO Pakistan members for attending the webinar.

