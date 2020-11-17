UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Webinar To Hold With Oman For Uplift Investment In Balochistan: CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Webinar to hold with Oman for uplift investment in Balochistan: CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday said a series of webinars was successfully launched to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan aimed to enhance economic of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday said a series of webinars was successfully launched to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan aimed to enhance economic of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said the next webinar would be held soon with investors from the Kingdom of Oman, the first webinar of its kind hosted by the Oman Embassy will be held at this level.

He said that Pakistan has historical and cultural friendly relations with the Oman, adding that the promotion of trade between the two countries will be beneficial to people of both countries.

Framan mentioned that Omani investors could take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar due to its proximity to Oman.

He said that Balochistan was heaven for investors, adding that with investment in mineral resources, agriculture, and coastal belt, these sectors have played an important role in improving the economy of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Agriculture Oman Gwadar From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of rape-cum-mur ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Warns of Full-Scale Crisis as 27,000 Ethiopi ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner RTPS relieved

2 minutes ago

Two bureaucrats reshuffled

2 minutes ago

Government will not allow anyone to take law in ha ..

14 minutes ago

Administrator terms CSS Corners as opportunities f ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.