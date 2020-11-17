Webinar to hold with Oman for uplift investment in Balochistan: CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday said a series of webinars was successfully launched to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan aimed to enhance economic of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Tuesday said a series of webinars was successfully launched to highlight investment opportunities in Balochistan aimed to enhance economic of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said the next webinar would be held soon with investors from the Kingdom of Oman, the first webinar of its kind hosted by the Oman Embassy will be held at this level.

He said that Pakistan has historical and cultural friendly relations with the Oman, adding that the promotion of trade between the two countries will be beneficial to people of both countries.

Framan mentioned that Omani investors could take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar due to its proximity to Oman.

He said that Balochistan was heaven for investors, adding that with investment in mineral resources, agriculture, and coastal belt, these sectors have played an important role in improving the economy of the province.