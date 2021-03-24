Webinar to mark 'World Water Day' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A day-long webinar to mark the World Water Day was held here on Wednesday.

The event was organized in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature.

WASA vice chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed was chief guest while Director Water Saqib Raza, Deputy Director Rohan Javed, officers and more than 50 stake holders participated online in the webinar.

Vice chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed said the theme of the day was 'Valuing Water.

' "We should use water only according to the needs instead of its wastage", he said and added that people should be sensitized about the importance of water by holding sessions at schools, colleges and universities levels.

Director Water Saqib Raza presented some proposals to save the water from wastage at homes.

The issue of demand and supply of water could be resolved by taking water fromGogeera branch, Jhang branch and Rakh branch, he added.

WWF representative Wasim Asif also spoke on the occasion.