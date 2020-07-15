Webinar urges concerted efforts to cope with virulent effects of Climate Change

Deforestation, excessive use of plastic ware, lack of rainfall, increased road and space traffic, population explosion, reduced agricultural yield, heat-surge and erosion of coastal area are some of the issues causing climate deterioration in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deforestation, excessive use of plastic ware, lack of rainfall, increased road and space traffic, population explosion, reduced agricultural yield, heat-surge and erosion of coastal area are some of the issues causing climate deterioration in Pakistan. The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, stated on Wednesday, while addressing at the webinar organized by Pakistan Study Centre on the theme" Understanding Climate Change in Pakistan" with Founder/Chairperson National Dialogue on Climate Change (NDCC) Maliha Abbas Zaidi as the guest speaker. The VC said the universities need to sensitize youth in this highly significant aspect of sustainability of man's health and happiness on earth. He felicitated the Director Sindh University Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and his team on organizing the webinar for world youth. The Vice Chancellor observed that COVID-19 had ushered an ad hoc respite in climate degeneration, allowing ecological landscape to improve.

Yet concerted effort was required to nail the issue on permanent footing, he emphasized.

The Chairperson National Dialogue on Climate Change Maliha Abbas Zaidi in her address to webinar said that climate was a matter of global human concern. Mankind needed to understand the actual importance of the issue at hand and also needed to converge under one umbrella to be able to cope with its virulent effects, she said and informed that the aim of NDCC was to raise public awareness to improve climate profile in Pakistan and the world. The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja ahmed Mahesar, in his welcome address said temperatures would continue rising, heat wave would more strikingly hit major world parts, more droughts would occur, crop patterns would drastically alter, more diseases would break out if humanity did not take heed and healed state of affairs. The webinar was attended by a large number of viewers benefited from the virtual exchange of ideas.