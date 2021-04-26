Webinar urges govt to look futuristic in its policies to benefit global economic schema

(@FahadShabbir)

The panelists at a webinar on Monday urged the government to look futuristic in its policies in order to fully benefit from the global economic schema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The panelists at a webinar on Monday urged the government to look futuristic in its policies in order to fully benefit from the global economic schema.

A webinar titled "Global Economic Schema & Re-centering Pakistan through Economics" was themed in light of recent national emphasis on geo-economics to sketch a pathway for Pakistan. It was organized by Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution here, said a news release.

Dr. Sameera Imran from National Defense University (NDU) while emphasizing academic perspective of Geo-economics said that it was a terminology within global studies which focuses on gaining political objectives through economic means.

She mentioned that geo-economics was focused upon territory, logistics capacity, geographical space and resources across territories.

Maj Gen. Raza Muhammad, advisor to President NDU noted that the pandemic was not bounded by the territorial boundaries and political sovereignty, it was affecting all which was why the need to build strong geoeconomics ground was necessary.

He said collective efforts were needed for the trade between Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan. He said that the Gwadar and Chahbahar ports could be used for the collective benefits.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Former VC Punjab University, said Pakistan need to work on lowering trade deficit and needs to mobilize the trading blocs such as South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) .

Dr. Faheem Sardar, economic analyst redefining geo-economics said that what it actually means was the fact that wherever there was economic opportunity it should be part of country's geography.

He emphasized the need to ensure the internal strength through the expansion of business volume and controlling the conflicts.

The session was moderated by Saba Aslam, founder IICR.