Webinar Urges Justice For Kashmiri Women On International Women's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Webinar urges justice for Kashmiri women on International Women's Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Panelists at a webinar titled "Women's Rights: A Journey Towards Equality," in connection to International Women's Day emphasized the challenges faced by Kashmiri women and highlighted the urgent need for justice in the region.

The distinguished panel of speakers, including Marry Scully, an American Human Rights defender, Councillor Naila Sharif, Dr. Fara Australia Sahibzadi Mardiya Sultana Faizpuri, Azad Jammu Kashmir Pakistan Commission of National Status of Women, UK Dr. Saira Shah Prof MUST, and Dr. Shaheen Akhter from NDU, underscored the importance of amplifying the voices of Kashmiri women and ensuring their rights.

The discussion delved into the multifaceted issues affecting women in conflict zones along with shedding light on the ongoing struggle for dignity, justice, and freedom.

Through their insightful contributions, the panelists reiterated the significance of International Women's Day as a catalyst for positive change and urged for continued efforts to advance women's rights worldwide.

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, presented the welcome note while . Maliha Mughal moderated the event.

