Webinar, workshop on 'Aquaponic Farming' concludes at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day International webinar and workshop on "Aquaponic Farming '' concluded at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here Thursday.

The event, organised under the aegis of Higher education Commission's Technology Development Fund Project (TDF02-178), was the first research-oriented joint venture of the Department of Botany and Zoology, GCWUF.

Over 400 participants and speakers from Pakistan, Turkey, the UK, Bangladesh, the UAE, Morocco and Egypt attended the webinar, which started on Feb 23. They showed keen interest in development of Aquaponic Technology.

Notable speakers included Prof Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi (former vice chancellor , GCWUF), Prof Dr MA Salam (Department of Aquaculture, University of Bangladesh, Bangladesh), Salman Farooq (Senior Director Enterprise Marketing, Telco, UAE), Dr Turker BODUR (Department of Aquaculture, Akdeniz University of Antalya, Turkey), Dr Sajid Iqbal Sandhu (chief executive officer, The Green Circle, and Director, Clean and Green Pakistan, Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan). Other guests who attended the event included Tariq Tanveer (CEO and Founder Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan), Dr Khalid Mahmood Shouq (Director, Media and Information, Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan), and Dr Yasin Randhawa (Director, Research and Development, Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan).

Webinar started with an overview of the activity by Dr Ambreen Khadija Alvi, Chief Organiser (Principal Investigator TDF02-178).

She acknowledged the contribution of HEC to bridging the gap between academia and industry.

She advocated the potential of Aquaponics in Agri farming and Agri entrepreneurship specially for developing countries like Pakistan.

She highlighted the economic as well as ecological benefits of Aquaponic farming.

Participants were also updated about successful running of Aquaponic setup, established in GCWUF under the HEC funded TDF02-178 project worth Rs 6.4 million.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor, GCWUF (Patron In-Chief of the event) emphasized the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle. She encouraged the use of organic food and commended the Aquaponics research team on organising an international level event on the innovative technology.

The formal session started with a lecture by Prof Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi (Ex-Vice Chancellor, GCWUF), who elaborated the situation of food security and opportunities of Aquaculture in solving these issues. This was followed by Prof Dr MA Salam's talk on the components of a sustainable Aquaponic system.

Dr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu enlightened the participants about how Agri-Tourism plays an effective role in promoting Aquaponics in Pakistan.

The activities of 2nd and 3rd Day included hands-on training of running an aquaponic system. Technical session was physically attended by more than 200 participants divided in small groups observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID--19.

The resource persons Dr Ambreen Khadija Alvi (PI TDF02-178) and Dr Safina Kousar (Co-PI TDF02-178) gave demonstrations to the participants on various aspects of Aquaponics.