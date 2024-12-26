Webninar On 'White In Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision For Minorities' Held
The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Thursday hosted a webinar commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
The event, titled "The White in Pakistan's Flag: Quaid's Vision for Minorities," aims to explore the significance of the white stripe in Pakistan's national flag, symbolizing the country's commitment to equality, diversity, and minority rights. The research faculty of BTTN attended the webinar.
The webinar featured a keynote address by renowned speaker Mr. Khurrum Ali Shafique. He delved into the complexities of Quaid-e-Azam's vision and highlighted the statements in his speeches regarding freedom of religion.
Furthermore, he shed light on the then All-India Muslim League's stance on minorities in an Islamic state, emphasizing that non-Muslims could attain paradise, hold public offices and exercise veto power for religious minorities.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision for Pakistan was rooted in his desire to create a nation that catered to the needs of the middle and lower classes, rather than just the elite. He believed in empowering the marginalized and downtrodden segments of society, ensuring they had equal opportunities to thrive and succeed.
This vision was a testament to his unwavering commitment to social justice and equality, and it continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society, he said.
The webinar promotes a deeper understanding of Quaid-e-Azam's vision for a united, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan, where citizens are treated equally regardless of their background. The event also focused on identifying practical steps to foster a more inclusive society, strengthening the principles of religious freedom, interfaith tolerance, and minority rights.
