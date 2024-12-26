Open Menu

Webninar On 'White In Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision For Minorities' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision for Minorities' held

The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Thursday hosted a webinar commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) on Thursday hosted a webinar commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event, titled "The White in Pakistan's Flag: Quaid's Vision for Minorities," aims to explore the significance of the white stripe in Pakistan's national flag, symbolizing the country's commitment to equality, diversity, and minority rights. The research faculty of BTTN attended the webinar.

The webinar featured a keynote address by renowned speaker Mr. Khurrum Ali Shafique. He delved into the complexities of Quaid-e-Azam's vision and highlighted the statements in his speeches regarding freedom of religion.

Furthermore, he shed light on the then All-India Muslim League's stance on minorities in an Islamic state, emphasizing that non-Muslims could attain paradise, hold public offices and exercise veto power for religious minorities.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision for Pakistan was rooted in his desire to create a nation that catered to the needs of the middle and lower classes, rather than just the elite. He believed in empowering the marginalized and downtrodden segments of society, ensuring they had equal opportunities to thrive and succeed.

This vision was a testament to his unwavering commitment to social justice and equality, and it continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society, he said.

The webinar promotes a deeper understanding of Quaid-e-Azam's vision for a united, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan, where citizens are treated equally regardless of their background. The event also focused on identifying practical steps to foster a more inclusive society, strengthening the principles of religious freedom, interfaith tolerance, and minority rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Tank Muslim Event

Recent Stories

Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vis ..

Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision for Minorities' held

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin cautions on 'hypotheses' over plane crash

Kremlin cautions on 'hypotheses' over plane crash

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

26 minutes ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

26 minutes ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

26 minutes ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

29 minutes ago
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

29 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

29 minutes ago
 Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

29 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

29 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

26 minutes ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan