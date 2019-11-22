Website for preparation of online domicile begins in Khyber tribal district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Khyber tribal district has formally launched an on line registration website for attaining domicile certificate at homes, aims at facilitating the tribal people.

The Deputy Commissioner said this decision was taken in light of orders of Federal and Provincial Governments.

According to details the tribal people would get domicile certificate while sitting at homes after getting themselves registered on www.dckhyber.gov.pk website and by filing a form online in their choice of urdu and English language.

The DC said it would save time and money of the tribal people.

The tribal elders have appreciated this initiative of the government and termed it significant one towards provision of quick service delivery to masses.