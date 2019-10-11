Website of Islamabad police improperly updated

(@imziishan)

The official website of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police does not contain updated information in the sections of its press release and crime statistics

The Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan says that every citizen shall have the right to access to information in all matters of public importance, subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law and it was inserted through 18th Amendment in 2010.

On visiting the website www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk, one comes to know that it is not properly updated as it does have any updated information about the information in the sections of its press release and crime statistics.

The details about the projects have not been updated as projects of 2019-20 announced in recent budget are yet placed on website.

The crime statement till August 2019 is updated and crime date for last month is not available on this website while cell numbers of the police officials are not available on it to contact in emergency situation.

When contacted, a high police official in Police Line Headquarters admitted that press releases of last six months have not been updated on this website. He said that crime statistics of September 2019 would be updated soon.