Open Menu

Webuild Confirms Progress On NEOM Projects Amid Leadership Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Webuild confirms progress on NEOM projects amid leadership change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Italy's leading construction firm, Webuild, has confirmed that its activities related to Saudi Arabia's ambitious NEOM project are progressing according to plan, despite the recent resignation of the mega project's long-time chief executive.

According a report, Webuild reassured stakeholders, stating, "Webuild has no evidence of changes in the activity plan initially set for the projects it is implementing, nor has it recorded any delay in payments."

NEOM, a ground-breaking urban and industrial development along the Red Sea, spans an area nearly the size of Belgium. Envisioned as a smart city housing nine million residents, it forms a critical pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which intends to diversify the Kingdom’s economy beyond oil dependency.

The unexpected departure of NEOM’s CEO last week, without an official explanation, has stirred speculation about potential adjustments to the project's scale and ambitions.

Webuild, a company with a six-decade presence in Saudi Arabia, is currently working on a system of three dams designed to supply water to an artificial lake in NEOM's Trojena area. Additionally, the firm is constructing a high-speed railway, known as the Connector, which will integrate the futuristic city's infrastructure.

Related Topics

Water Company Oil Italy Belgium Saudi Arabia Million Housing

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

45 minutes ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

13 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

13 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan