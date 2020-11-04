WECs impart technical training among 252,496 deserving women

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Women Empower Centres (WECs) have so far imparted technical training among over 252,496 deserving women since inception aiming to enable them to start their own business and become self reliant.

An official of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) told APP that the 157 WECs being run by PBM were imparting training in 16 different trades including cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, tie and die, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, Zari work, local skills, beautician, computer courses, Khadi work, dresses, etc.

The WECs have imparted technical training among 30,000 destitute women with the cost of Rs 638 million during the last financial year.

Some 93,256 deserving women have been imparted training in the last five years.

The WECs have been equipped with state of the art computer labs and broadband infrastructure. The passed out women were also being offered loans for starting their own business, he said.

The technical training was being imparted in these WECs in two shifts.

The trainnes were also being paid daily stipend.

Currently 19,888 widows, orphans, poor girls were being imparted free technical training according to requirement of their areas.

The WECs have been registered with respective Provincial Technical Boards. Established in 1995, the focus of WEC was to enable orphan girls to generating income on their own.

