UrduPoint.com

WECs Providing Free Vocational Training To Widow, Orphans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

WECs providing free vocational training to widow, orphans

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Almost 163 Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) are operating across the country with sole objective in providing free quality vocational training to widows, orphans and poor girls to make them self-reliant and improve their lifestyle.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said, these centers are providing free vocational training in modern professional skills like dress designing, embroidery, advance computer courses, beautician course, tie & dye and fabric painting.

He said the Women Empowerment Centers are established throughout the country at district level including its regional offices Lahore 37, Multan 18, Sindh 33, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 30, Balochistan 23, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)/ Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) 16 and Gilgit Baltistan 6.

Through these centers, he said that PBM ensured by improving their skills and efficiency in the traditional and non-traditional training based on the market needs and demands to compete in the world.

He said PBM is endeavoring to eradicate the ratio of poverty from the country by executing various pro-poor programs, projects and schemes in the field of healthcare, education, women empowerment, child protection, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities etc.

\395\778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Market From

Recent Stories

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

1 hour ago
 17 dead in major road accident in east China

17 dead in major road accident in east China

2 hours ago
 &#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off commu ..

&#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off communities in northwestern Austral ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.