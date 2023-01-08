WECs providing free vocational training to widow, orphans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Almost 163 Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) are operating across the country with sole objective in providing free quality vocational training to widows, orphans and poor girls to make them self-reliant and improve their lifestyle.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said, these centers are providing free vocational training in modern professional skills like dress designing, embroidery, advance computer courses, beautician course, tie & dye and fabric painting.

He said the Women Empowerment Centers are established throughout the country at district level including its regional offices Lahore 37, Multan 18, Sindh 33, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 30, Balochistan 23, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)/ Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) 16 and Gilgit Baltistan 6.

Through these centers, he said that PBM ensured by improving their skills and efficiency in the traditional and non-traditional training based on the market needs and demands to compete in the world.

He said PBM is endeavoring to eradicate the ratio of poverty from the country by executing various pro-poor programs, projects and schemes in the field of healthcare, education, women empowerment, child protection, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities etc.

