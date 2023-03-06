UrduPoint.com

Wedding Breaks Tradition By Distributing Meal To 600 Poor Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In a delightful gesture, a wedding ceremony held in Sarai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district broke away from the norm of lavish spending on Walima and instead distributed meals among 600 poor families.

Tehsil Chairman Sarai Nourang, Azizullah Khan set a new precedent by sharing his happiness with the less fortunate through this act of charity at the wedding of his nephews.

The food packages distributed were worth millions of rupees and brought joy to many deserving families.

Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Hadi, was in attendance as a special guest and lauded this unique and historic event.

He expressed his appreciation for this exemplary act of kindness, which sets an inspiring example for others to follow.

Chairman Azizullah Khan emphasized the importance of sharing happiness with the poor on happy occasions and called upon all well-off individuals to follow suit.

The DC said this noble act of kindness has touched the hearts of many and serves as a reminder that small acts of charity can go a long way in making a difference in the lives of others.

