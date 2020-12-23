Wedding cards of Bakhtarwar Bhutto Zardari go viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) The wedding cards of Bakhtarwar Bhutto Zardari marrying Mahmood Choudhary went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The wedding celebrations will start with Mehndi on Janauary 27, 2021 while Nikkah will be held on January 29th and 30th.

Mohmood Choudhary had shared the picture regarding wedding events as well as the location of the wedding ceremonies.

“My friends asked me if it will be a destination wedding: I said yes, destination #Pakistan ????????”

Bakhtarwar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, engaged to Younas Choudhary who is a UAE-based businessman in a well-organized ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi last month.

Bakhtawar Bhutto also tweed a short clip of beautiful ceremony of her engagement where she was seen standing next to her fiancé.