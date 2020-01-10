"Wedding Expo 2020" To Be Held This Month

Colorful wedding expo, titled "Band Baja Wedding Expo 2020", will take place by the end of this month here at the Pak-China Friendship Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Colorful wedding expo, titled "Band Baja Wedding Expo 2020", will take place by the end of this month here at the Pak-China Friendship Center.

Organized by the event management The Solutions, the wedding expo will be aiming at discovering the innovative ideas to make the wedding days special for their clients.

The organizers said that from jewelry to furniture, event planning to food catering and above all the nuptial dresses that required specialized touch for making the day memorable.

"This is the reason we have decided to bring all those specialists under one roof to create a unique opportunity and to set the tone for wedding experiences this year", he added.

He said that it was the first time that Federal capital was going to put together a colorful galaxy of all those creatives in the wedding business and setting the trends for every function including mehndi, Barat and Walima.

Many apparel business, fashion designer, jewel maestro, cosmeticians, florists and event planners from the twin cities will be participating in the event.

Band Baja Wedding Expo was a platform for people to directly interact with the top brands and professionals of the business where the exhibitors will have chance to display their products and showcase their brands to larger audience.