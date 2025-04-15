Wedding hall fined

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir conducted surprise inspections of various wedding halls to ensure compliance with the One Dish Policy and time restrictions.

During the inspection, a violation of the One Dish Policy was found at Crown Hall, where a fine was promptly imposed in accordance with the law.

The AC issued a stern warning to the hall management, stating that any future violations would result in strict legal action. The AC emphasized that the objective of the One Dish Policy is to discourage extravagance, promote simplicity, and safeguard citizens from unnecessary financial burden.