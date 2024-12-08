Open Menu

Wedding Hall Owners Directed To Get Licence From PFA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) All wedding-hall owners and those starting a wedding hall business in the province must obtain a mandatory licence from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), according to a release issued here.

The PFA formulates standards, procedures, processes and guidelines related to any aspect of food, including food business, food labeling, food additives and a description of the appropriate enforcement system. This body issues permits for food businesses across Punjab to enforce food safety and quality standards.

The wedding hall business is directly related to the food items that are served to guests at events. Similarly, the PFA issues a wedding hall license after reviewing every aspect related to the quality and process of the food, for which a specific fee is also charged.

The Food Authority has made it easy to register a business online, by filling a form. The applicant can also calculate the wedding hall licence fee by providing business details through the online form.

The details you have to provide include business category, investment or stock position, daily sales, rent, number of employees, location and utility bills. The licence fee for a wedding hall with an investment of up to Rs3 million and a seating capacity of more than 75 people is around Rs. 50,000.

