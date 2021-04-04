Wedding hall sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The administration has sealed a wedding hall for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner City, Waqas Sikandari conducted a raid and sealed Golden Wings Wedding Hall for violating coronavirus SOPs.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on marriages in wedding halls due to rise in coronavirus cases.

He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures and follow the SOPs which would help curtail the number of patients.

The restrictions were placed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, he added.