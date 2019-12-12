UrduPoint.com
Wedding Halls Association Delegation Calls On Karachi Police Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:31 PM

Wedding Halls Association delegation calls on Karachi police chief

A five-member delegation of Wedding Halls Association led by its Chairman Anees-ur-Rehman on Thursday called on Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Karachi Police Office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of Wedding Halls Association led by its Chairman Anees-ur-Rehman on Thursday called on Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Karachi Police Office here.

A police statement said that the delegation apprised the Karachi police chief of their reservations regarding security.

It also informed about the steps that were being taken regarding the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

The AIGP Karachi assured the delegation that all possible stepswould be taken to ensure strict security.

