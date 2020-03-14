UrduPoint.com
Wedding Halls Closed To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Wedding halls closed to stop spread of coronavirus

The district administration here Saturday directed closure of all wedding and banquette halls situated in the limits of Town-I to stop spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration here Saturday directed closure of all wedding and banquette halls situated in the limits of Town-I to stop spread of coronavirus.

The district administration has issued notices to banquette halls' owners to close their premises for gathering and functions.

The owners were also warned of strict actions with the directives of the district administration were ignored.

The step has been taken in the light of decision taken by the provincial government to stop spread of coronavirus.

