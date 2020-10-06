UrduPoint.com
Wedding Halls Directed For Adherence To Covid-19 Preventive SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

District administration Peshawar has directed the management of marriage/banquet halls for strict adherence to standard operation procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has directed the management of marriage/banquet halls for strict adherence to standard operation procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

These directives were issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar while presiding over a meeting with Banquet Hall Owners Association here Tuesday.

Beside, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq and AC Cantonment, Mohammad Sohaib Butt, other officials of the district administration were also present on occasion.

The Banquet Hall Association was represented by its Patron-in-Chief, Chaudhry Asif Jamal, president, Pakistan Wedding Industry Khalid Ayub, Jamroz Khan, Haji Zaman, Khan Gul and others.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar directed the management of marriage halls for strict adherence to the officially announced SOPs including allowing of only 50 percent persons of the capacity, ending of functions till 10 pm and also ensuring social distance among the participants.

Similarly, the management of the halls will be required to carry complete sanitizing of halls before the start of any function, avoiding unnecessary crowd and ensuring coronavirus test of the staff and restricting of the duration of functions to two hours.

On this occasion, other matters relating SOPs were also discussed in detail and the management of wedding halls assured the implementation of the official SOPs and extension of complete cooperation to district administration.

