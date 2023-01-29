Wedding Halls' managements asked to ensure closing programmes by 10 p.m.

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration taking steps to ensure implementation of the national energy-saving plan announced by the Federal government while the wedding halls had been directed to ensure the closure of their programmes by 10:00 p.m.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with AC Paharpur Muhammad Aneeq Anwar visited various Marriage Halls situated at Daraban road and Grid road.

They asked the managements and owners of the Marriage Halls to comply with the government orders of closing the programmes till 10:00 p.m.

They said the representatives of district administration would pay daily visits to the wedding halls in this regard and legal action would be taken in case of violation.