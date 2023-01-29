UrduPoint.com

Wedding Halls' Managements Asked To Ensure Closing Programmes By 10 P.m.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Wedding Halls' managements asked to ensure closing programmes by 10 p.m.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration taking steps to ensure implementation of the national energy-saving plan announced by the Federal government while the wedding halls had been directed to ensure the closure of their programmes by 10:00 p.m.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with AC Paharpur Muhammad Aneeq Anwar visited various Marriage Halls situated at Daraban road and Grid road.

They asked the managements and owners of the Marriage Halls to comply with the government orders of closing the programmes till 10:00 p.m.

They said the representatives of district administration would pay daily visits to the wedding halls in this regard and legal action would be taken in case of violation.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Government P

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.